Melissa Riso Exposes Major Cleavage In Puffy Sleeve Crop Top: ‘Dating Secrets’

Melissa Riso treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself on Tuesday afternoon. The actress also revealed a new show where she discusses the secrets to dating each week.

In the photo, Melissa posed in front of a black background. She wore a white, peach, blue, and green floral cropped top. The garment had an elastic straight neckline that produced a ruching effect across the bust and puffy short sleeves. Melissa’s ample cleavage rounded out over the top, revealing a big look at her massive chest. Her breasts strained the hook and eye closure on the top, creating gaps that showed off more of her bosom. The shirt showed off the model’s toned abs and slender waist.

Melissa’s long highlighted brunette locks tumbled in loose ringlet curls over both shoulders and down her back from a trendy center part, and she placed one hand in her hair. For accessories, the model wore two dedicated gold necklaces with several charms on them. She tilted her head to one side and looked straight into the camera’s lens with her big brown eyes. Melissa’s full slips parted slightly with a small smile, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth.

Instagram users gave the post a lot of love. Nearly 4,700 hit the like button to express their appreciation. More than 125 took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing to use the flame emoji to represent their thoughts visually.

“Wow! You are stunning as always. I can’t wait to learn some of your thoughts on dating,” enthused one fan who added red lips, roses, hearts, and flames.

“Melissa, you’re breathtakingly gorgeous. This shirt is amazing, and it suits you perfectly. I can’t wait to see the new show,” a second follower gushed, including red heart-eye cat emoji.

“This is the best picture of you I have ever seen, Melissa. You’re so cute and sweet in it with just a hint of naughty. It’s awesome,” wrote a third devotee along with red heart-eye smilies.

“My gosh. God has blessed you with a great amount of beauty. You are absolutely the most perfect woman on IG,” a fourth Instagrammer declared, adding flames and lips.

Melissa often shares sexy photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits, lingerie, and bikinis, which her followers always enjoy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her ample breasts in a black tank and a tiny black and white pleated skirt.