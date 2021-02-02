Brennah Black Looks Sexier Than Ever In Red Lingerie & High Heels

Model Brennah Black heated up her Instagram page Tuesday with a series of smoking-hot photos that saw her looking sexier than ever in a set of strappy red lingerie that flashed plenty of skin.

The titillating update consisted of not one, but seven snaps that captured Brennah striking several poses that gave her followers nice view of her heavenly body in the skimpy getup.

Brennah’s outfit consisted of a bra with triangle cups, and bottoms that had a thong cut. She paired the outfit with a matching garter belt and fishnet stockings. The bra and garter belt featured a silver heart detail in the center. She completed the look with a pair of platform stilettos.

The model sported a platinum wig and accessorized with a pair larger silver hoop earrings.

The post got lots of love from her admirers.

“You’re beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Love this!! Stunning shots,” a second follower chimed in.

“Looking great as always brennah,” a third comment read.

“My God give me oxygen!!” a fourth admirer joked.

Brennah tugged at the center of her bra in the first picture. The frame was cropped at her hips, making her ample chest and flats abs a focal point.

The popular influencer gave her online audience a nice look at her booty in the next frame. With her back to the lens, she squatted down while gazing at it over her shoulders. With one hand on her knee and her back arched, she also showed off her shapely shoulders and trim waist.

Brennah was standing in the third snap, which caught her from a side angle. Her booty and bustline were hard to ignore as she looked over her shoulder at the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

In the next photo, the social media star hugged herself while facing the camera. With her lips parted, she gazed at the lens with a dramatic expression.

The model was on the floor in the fifth image. She leaned on one hand while pulling on her garter belt with the other. With her head tilted back and her legs parted, she flaunted her cleavage and flat abs.

Brennah arched her back in the next snapshot, which caught her from the side. She placed her hands on her head while she arched her back and wore a pouty expression on her face.

The last frame was a closeup of Brennah’s torso in the outfit. She tugged on the top while her bronze skin glowed in the light.