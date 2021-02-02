Natalie Roush Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Lingerie

On Tuesday, February 2, American model Natalie Roush shared two tantalizing photos with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 25-year-old posing in a white-walled room. A wooden ladder leaning against the wall can be seen in the background.

Natalie flaunted her fantastic figure in nude lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging bra with ruffle detailing and a pair of matching high-cut ribbed underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. The color of the garments also beautifully complemented her skintone.

The model finished off the sexy look with a choker necklace and a silver ring worn on her index finger. She also appeared to be wearing fuzzy white ankle socks. In addition, the brunette bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair down in a slightly off-centered part.

In the first image, Natalie sat on a white satin sofa adorned with a sophisticated floral pattern. She bent her knee and pressed her foot against her inner thigh. She touched her bra strap and looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. The following slide appeared to be the same image but cropped.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to give her “[a]nime” suggestions.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“[A]ttack on [T]itan you should watch it it’s amazing @natalieroush,” wrote one commenter, along with a smiling face emoji.

“Cowboy Bebop and/or Samurai Champloo, unless you’ve already seen both, in which case, you’re awesome,” added a social media user, followed by a raised hand emoji.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments about her physical appearance. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely unreal how beautiful a woman can be,” wrote an admirer.

“@natalieroush You’re so beautiful!” remarked a different devotee.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Natalie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she opted to go braless underneath a tiny crop top. That post has been liked over 66,000 times since it was shared.