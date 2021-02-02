Daisy Keech Goes Scantily Clad In Frilly Pink Lingerie In Smoldering New Snap

Daisy Keech returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday to heat things up with a smoldering new snap in which she showed some serious skin. The post has only been live for a short period of time but has already been showered with love by many of her 5.5 million followers on the platform.

The image was from her recent photoshoot with Los-Angeles based photographer Clint Roberts, which the model noted in the caption she “can’t stop posting pics from.” She was seen posing in a bathroom, where she stood between the vanity and tub with both hands on the back of her head while wearing a sultry look across her face.

A window outside of the frame allowed a stream of light into the luxurious lavatory, illuminating the 20-year-old’s phenomenal physique as she went scantily clad for the camera in a frilly set of lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Daisy looked hotter than ever as she accentuated her ample assets in the racy set of undergarments. The look included a sexy pink bra with a deep v-neckline that showed off her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had underwire-style cups that were adorned with intricate heart-shaped embroidery done in pink and red thread, giving her look a flirty and romantic vibe.

The TikTok star also sported a pair of cheeky, high-cut panties that showed off her shapely thighs and killer curves. The undergarment featured the same gorgeous needlework along its waistband, which sat low on Daisy’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Daisy added a textured white bathrobe as an extra layer to her look. She opted not to cinch it around her waist, instead letting it fall loosely over her body to ensure that her followers got a good look at her incredible figure.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the internet vixen with love for her latest social media appearance. The post has racked up more than 195,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Ummm ok break the internet why don’t ya,” one person wrote.

“Omg what a queen,” quipped another fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re perfect,” praised a fourth admirer.

On Monday, Daisy entertained her followers with another sizzling snap from her work with Clint. In that shot, the beauty put her bodacious backside on display as she pulled down her shorts to reveal her thong-clad booty. Fans went wild for that risque shot as well, awarding it over 640,000 likes and 2,137 comments to date.