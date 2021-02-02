Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Blasts Steffy For Sleeping With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 3 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will roast Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The angry mother will confront the woman who slept with her daughter’s husband. She comes face-to-face with her stepdaughter and gives her a piece of her mind.

Hope Turns To Her Mom

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has been hiding the truth from her mother. She didn’t want to share the news that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had cheated on her with his ex-wife. She knows that Brooke can fly off the handle, and she will be furious when she learns that Steffy is pregnant.

As seen below, she will confide in her mother and tell her that Liam could be a dad again, per SheKnows Soaps, But, she’s not the one who could be carrying his child. Brooke will be shocked when she reveals that Steffy could be pregnant with his baby.

Hope will also explain that Liam was acting out when he went to the cliff house. He believed that he and Hope were over because he had seemingly witnessed her in a passionate embrace with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). However, the designer had actually been kissing the mannequin while experiencing a hallucination.

Brooke is upset that Liam was unfaithful to her daughter. She knows that Hope is hurting and wants to be there for her as she deals with his betrayal.

When someone asks for your relationship status #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3cbmZTrIFE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 1, 2021

Brooke Blasts Steffy

However, Brooke will hold Steffy responsible for the one-night stand. In her mind, the brunette has never let go of her ex-husband. Even though Steffy now has a new man in her life, Brooke still thinks she was pining for Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 1 indicate that she will race to see her stepdaughter. She blasts her and blames her for the one-night stand in a heated exchange. Brooke is also furious that she doesn’t know who the baby daddy is.

However, Steffy is unlikely to keep quiet for her stepmother. Brooke should be the last person to condemn anyone for sleeping around. A couple of years ago, she encouraged Hope to go for Liam who was still technically married to Steffy. And when the blonde got pregnant by the married man, she insisted that Steffy let him go. Now that the tables have turned, Brooke has changed her tune.

As for the baby’s paternity, Steffy has just returned from the doctor’s office. She went to have a DNA test, and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) went along to support her.