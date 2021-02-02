Paige VanZant Rocks Black UFC Underwear And Gets Covered With Sweat In Her Portable Sauna

Paige revealed how she was preparing for her Knuckle Mania match.

Paige VanZant flaunted her fantastic physique in a pair of skintight undies and got drenched in sweat in one of her final Instagram updates ahead of her big bare-knuckle bout. In a video shared with her 2.7 million followers, she revealed how she was losing some water weight ahead of the event.

Paige was filmed by her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford. Initially, her viewers could only see the upper half of her face and her blond topknot. She was peeking out from the head opening of a SereneLife portable sauna. The tent-like apparatus was crafted out of black quilted material. It had a zipper on the front to make it easy to get in and out of.

Paige unzipped the unit and groaned as she stood up. She held her arms out to her sides and looked down at her glistening body. She was clad in a light gray sports bra with a halter neck design. She teamed it with a pair of black UFC underwear. The seamless bottoms fit her like a second skin.

The BKFC fighter crouched down in front of the camera and gave it a big grin. As she got down on her knees, Austin commented on how sweaty she was. Paige placed her hands on her hips and looked down at her ripped abs. She noted that she was leaving small sweat puddles on the floor.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor stretched out on her back and placed her arms behind her head. She told her husband that she felt good ahead of her big Knuckle Mania fight on February 5, and he asked her if she planned on checking her weight after her sweat bath. She nodded in the affirmative. She then wiped one of her arm pits with her hand and belted out a few bars of the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive.”

This isn’t the first time Paige has demonstrated one of the ways that she sheds water weight. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Austin shared a video of her dancing in a steam room last month.

In response to her recent share, the fighter’s followers commented on her choice of branded underwear and her singing talent.

“Still rocking the UFC gear,” observed one person.

“She’s got it all!!! Body, personality, voice,” wrote another fan.

Others wished her luck in her matchup against BKFC veteran Britain Hart and begged her to avoid damaging punches to face.

“I love how playful you are. Never change and good luck on Friday,” wrote one admirer.

“You are so beautiful. Don’t mess up your face please,” another message read.