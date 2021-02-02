‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Zoe Begs For Another Chance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 3 indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will find herself in an impossible situation. Instead of planning her wedding and enjoying a romantic interlude with her gorgeous fiancé, she will be begging Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to give her another chance.

Carter Demands Answers

Now that Carter knows the truth, Zoe needs to come clean. If she wants to save her relationship with him, she needs to be truthful so that he can believe her. If she confesses that she is attracted to Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz), the attorney may be more lenient when she tells her story. But if the model insists that she doesn’t have the hots for the designer, Carter may not believe that nothing actually happened between her and Zende, which ironically is the truth.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Carter demands answers. He puts his fiancée on the hot seat when he asks her some tough questions. As seen in the video below, he questions if she wants to be married to him. He doesn’t even know if she really loves him or if she’s after his power. The attorney was recently promoted to COO of Forrester Creations, and Zoe loves to brag about her fiancé’s new position.

Zoe sees her future slipping away as Carter interrogates her like the attorney that he is. She has no defense for acting like a lovesick teenager every time Zende was around.

Will this couple make it down the aisle after Carter learns the truth? ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and CBS All Access. pic.twitter.com/BO3j4dsoJR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 31, 2021

Zoe Begs For Another Chance

Carter is heartbroken and furious. He wanted to spend his life with the model and was delighted when she recently told him that she wanted to get married immediately. Now, he feels like a fool for trusting Zoe who has a shady past.

The lawyer may also believe that everyone saw the signs except him. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) noticed the vibe between Zoe and Zende, and even Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) had wanted to warn him about them. However, he had shut Paris down before she could even spill the beans.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s latest daily spoilers reveal that Zoe will beg Carter not to throw their future away. She reassures him that she wants a future with only him. She doesn’t love Zende the way that she loves him. She pleads with him not to give up on her and tells him that she can make things right.

But it may be too little too late for the model. Carter cannot trust Zoe, and although he adores her, he won’t be played. It seems as if Zoe may soon be single again and may even lose her job by the end of February.