Lyna Perez Puts On Busty Show In A Bralette While Striking A Provocative Pose: ‘I Love You…Now Say It Back’

Lyna Perez is slaying Instagram yet again.

The internet vixen returned to her account on Tuesday, February 2 with a seriously sexy photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. She traded her typical bikini look for a set of flirty lingerie that she rocked while declaring her love for her 6.2 million followers on the social media platform.

Lyna stunned as she showcased her ample assets in a scanty white bralette that left very little to the imagination. The piece featured a deep v-neckline and tiny triangle cups that were adorned with pink hearts and frilly trim, drawing attention to her colossal cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had thin shoulder straps as well, one of which she let slink down her shoulder in a sultry manner to tease her fans with another glimpse of her buxom chest as she worked the lens.

The model teamed her scanty top with a pair of matching panties, though they were hardly within eyesight in the smoldering snap. The undergarment appeared to have a curved waistband with a dainty pink bow on one side of its straps, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. It also boasted a daringly cheeky cut that exposed her curvy hips and pert derriere.

Lyna ventured outside in the racy ensemble, where she struck a provocative pose while soaking up some sun. The brunette beauty posed on her knees and leaned in toward the camera, making for a seriously busty show of her voluptuous bosom that nearly spilled out of her top entirely.

She tilted her head to one side, gazing at the camera intently while two locks of her dark hair fell down to perfectly frame her face and striking features. A pair of dainty gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her long tresses, giving her risque look the perfect hint of bling.

Lyna left a message of adoration for her fans in the caption, declaring that she loved them before prompting them to “say it back.” Many happily obliged, flocking to the comments section to profess their fondness for the social media star with compliments and words of affirmation.

“I love you Lyna,” one person wrote, capping off his comment with several red heart emoji.

“Love you more than anyone else,” quipped another fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“You are a beautiful woman!!” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 39,000 likes within just 25 minutes of going live.