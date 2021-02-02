Antje Utgaard Sits With Legs Parted While Sporting Tiny Bikini & Bucket Hat

Model Antje Utgaard knows how to make a bikini look good. The beauty took to Instagram to showcase her incredible figure in a tiny black number that showed off plenty of skin while she sported a new bucket hat.

The top to the Antje’s swimsuit was unique in that it featured an off-the-shoulder design that featured a sexy cut-out section between her breasts. The number was scanty, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. The bottoms to the suit also had a cut-out portion on one hip.

For accessories, she wore a couple of bangle bracelets on one wrist and rings on her fingers.

The post consisted of two snaps that saw Antje inside for the photo shoot. She sat on a white tiled floor next to a marbled wall. Part of a large window was visible behind her.

In the first picture, the influencer did her best to accentuate her figure as she sat with her knees bent and her legs parted. With her hands between her legs and her arms pressing against the sides of her breasts, she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. While her ample chest was a focal point, her toned pins and flat abs were also on display. Her bronze skin popped against the white colors in the room.

The second snap was similar to the first in that Antje sat with her legs spread while she leaned on her hands. The photo was taken from farther away from the model as more of her pins were visible. She tilted her head and gave the camera a coquettish look while her hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders.

In the caption, the model wrote that the reason behind the post was her new bucket hat, which many of her followers seemed not to have noticed.

“Excuse me Miss, you look fabulous,” one admirer quipped, adding a flame and heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“You look so sizzling hot. I can’t resist looking at you You are precious gem,” a third fan added with several emoji that included smiling and kissing faces.

“You look sooo good in that hat,” a fourth comment read.

