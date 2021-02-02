Lisa Marie Presley Shares Rare Photo Of Her Three Daughters To Celebrate Her 53rd Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare photo of her three daughters as she posed in honor of her 53rd birthday.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley looked lovely as she stood among the female members of her clan — daughters Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Riley is the product of Lisa Marie’s marriage to Danny Keough. She is 31-years-old. Her younger sisters Riley and Harper, whose dad is Michael Lockwood, are 12.

The photo, which appeared to have been taken outdoors, showed the foursome as they posed together. Riley stood in between her little sisters, her hands protectively placed atop their shoulders. Their mother, Lisa Marie, leaned down at the bottom of the pic.

Lisa, who turned 53 on February 1, wore a tweed jacket for the photo. Her dark hair was parted to the side and worn long and loose. She did not smile and wore brick red lipstick which stood out against her pale skin.

In the background of the photograph, a tall, silver space heater was visible. A tree that was decorated with strings of lights provided a festive backdrop.

In the caption of the post, Lisa Marie thanked her followers for their birthday wishes. She stressed the importance of family in her life.

This is the first social media image Lisa Marie has shared since she celebrated the birthday of her late son Benjamin in October of last year. The young man died by suicide at age 27 on July 12.

In an Instagram upload seen here, Lisa posted birthday wishes for her late son. Benjamin wore a paper party hat for the photograph and sat behind a large cake with green icing that was festooned with candles.

Within the caption, Lisa called her son “my beautiful angel” and asked him to hold her hand while she stays here on earth to protect and raise his little sisters and to be there Riley.

Fans of the singer shared their birthday wishes in the comments section of the post.

“Happy Birthday, beautiful one! May all the light and love you put into the world be reflected to you in the coming year,” wished one fan.

“May all the love and serenity reach you wherever you are. Always. You are loved,” wrote a second follower.

“You have such a beautiful family Lisa,” a third fan complimented.

“You lovely soul!! I am so glad you spent your birthday with your three gorgeous girls. I hope the future brings you joy after all the pain you went through. All love!!!” wrote a fourth fan.