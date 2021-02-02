Natalie Roser Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Skintight Bodysuit After Boxing Session

Natalie Roser showed off her post-workout look in her latest social media share. The model looked radiant in an all-black athleisure outfit that fit her figure like a glove. In the pics, which was posted on February 2, she credited Alo for feeling like a “boss.”

The Australian beauty shared two snaps on her Instagram feed. In both images, she took a selfie in the locker area after her boxing workout.

In the first photograph, Natalie stood in a three-quarter pose. She put her weight on her back foot and put one leg in front of the other. She twisted her torso and placed her hand on her waist. Natalie stood in front of a large mirror and held up her phone camera. She opened her mouth and laughed at the lens.

Natalie switched it up in the following image. While the previous photo showed her carefree attitude, she oozed seductive vibes in the final one. She held her hand to the side as she slightly angled her chin. The model gazed intently at the camera for a sultry snap.

The influencer rocked the skintight bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her figure Its thick straps supported her bust, and the plunging neckline highlighted her ample cleavage.

On her lower half, Natalie sported black leggings that hugged her slim curves. She showcased her toned thighs and trim hips in the pants.

The bodysuit was a snug fit and showed off her flat midsection. Her small waist highlighted her enviable hourglass curves.

Natalie styled her hair away from her face in a low ponytail. She wore a middle part and let her platinum locks cascade down her back and shoulders. She also rocked gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a pair of boxing gloves.

The Aussie’s fans loved the offering and showered her with likes, comments, and emoji. The image has already racked up over 7,500 likes and 75 comments since she posted it.

An admirer quoted Britney Spears’ iconic song.

“Hit me baby, one more time,” they wrote, referring to Natalie’s boxing session.

“I love your smile,” another added.

One follower encouraged her exercising efforts.

“You go, girl! Pump it up!” they raved.

A fourth Instagram user kept their compliment simple.

“You are so beautiful, Natalie,” they gushed and added heart and flame emoji.

Those who follow the influencer know that she recently took a week-long break from her phone. She returned from her hiatus with some incredible photographs where she sported a teeny brown bikini that left very little to the imagination. She cavorted in nature while showing off her flawless figure.