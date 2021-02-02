Lauren Dascalo Highlights Sideboob & Booty In Plunging Nude Bathing Suit

Lauren Dascalo spent a day by the pool as she showed off plenty of skin in a recent Instagram upload on Monday. The model promoted Bang Energy drinks

Lauren looked smoking hot in a plunging nude bathing suit that fit snugly in all the right places. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The swimwear also allowed fans to get a peek at her sideboob as it hugged her slim midsection tightly. The suit boasted a daring cut on the sides that showed off her curvy hips, and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy. The thong bottoms flaunted her round booty and long, lean legs as well.

In the video, Lauren accessorized the style with a chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist. She is seen hanging by the swimming pool as she strutted her stuff for the camera.

The model posed in an array of positions as she sat on her knees with her pert posterior pushed out and her back arched, as she flipped her hair around as she showcased her backside.

In the background of the clip, a sunlight sky could be seen. Some green foliage and white lounge chairs were also visible behind her.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her followers that she was simply relaxing by the swimming pool. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends and fell down her back. They also tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by viewing the video more than 175,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 360 messages.

“Gorgeous and lovely,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, sexy and amazing goddess!!!” another wrote.

“Your Videos are always Perfect,” a third comment read.

“So beautiful and on fire Lauren,” a fourth user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking body-baring ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a see-through netted bikini with thong bottoms as she flashed her bronzed skin at the gym. To date, that post has racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 540 comments.