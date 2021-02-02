Mandy Rose Bares Cleavage In Tiny Bra Top & Booty Shorts: ‘Know. Your. Worth’

Mandy Rose showcased her powerful physique in a tiny WWE wrestling outfit, delighting her 2.7 million Instagram followers. She encouraged her fans to know their worth with the post.

In the shot, Mandy flexed her cut bicep while striking a sexy pose with lights in the background. She wore a tiny purple bra top trimmed in silver with a sparkly rose applique over one breast. The garment’s scoop neck allowed an ample amount of her cleavage to push over the top, providing viewers with a pleasing look at her rounded breasts. She paired it with matching booty shorts that dipped down in a “V” in the front revealing more of her chiseled abs and flat tummy. The waistband featured wide silver trim, while the legs had a thin matching strip. The wrestler completed the sexy uniform with over-the-knee boots that left her muscular thighs bare.

Mandy posed with one hand resting on her hip, and the other arm out to the side bent to flex her muscles. She had a band wrapped around her bicep to accessorize. The wrestler’s hair was styled with a short asymmetrical cut and layered curls that swept to one side of her face from a side part. She had her full lips pursed in a smirk.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the post, with more than 31,200 hitting the like button, and over 325 also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Yes, and you look smoking hot, Mandy. You’re entirely perfect in every single way. Worth more than all the money,” declared one follower, who included a row of flames.

“It takes a lot of time to know your worth, Mandy. However, you are priceless, and we love you,” a second fan gushed, including red lips, hearts, and roses with the reply.

“You are so pretty and seriously sexy. We cannot put a price on you, Mandy. You are my favorite wrestler in the whole world. Watching you win is the best,” wrote a third devotee who added flames.

“You’re ravishing and so strong! You are quite badass. Push my sweet Mandy Rose all the way to the top, please,” a fourth Instagrammer requested, adding a bicep emoji.

Mandy regularly keeps her followers engaged with her social media by sharing photos and videos of herself working and working out in a variety of skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she slayed while wearing skin-tight latex and carrying a stick while running into the Royal Rumble.