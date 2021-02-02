‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Sits With Legs Spread Apart In An Oversized Sweatshirt & Bikini Bottoms

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess sat with her legs spread apart in an oversized sweater and bikini bottoms in an Instagram photo where she enjoyed some rest at home.

The gorgeous 35-year-old looked lovely in her loungewear. She wore a comfy-looking tan hoodie with a graphic across the front. Her lithe legs were exposed from thigh to toe. She separated them, giving fans a peek at a pair of white bikini bottoms.

She sat atop a light-colored comfortable looking sofa. The low-lying furniture featured a woven blanket in a tan color which was seen directly beside the professional dancer’s legs.

The Australian native showed off a tattoo on her left foot of an infinity symbol that said “all you need is love.” Her manicured toes were painted with a light-colored polish.

A delicate bracelet hung on her right wrist.

The stunning blonde, who added pink highlights to the front of her tresses, wore them straight and loose for the snap.

She held a pint of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in her right hand and enjoyed the sweet treat with a spoon as she read a book that was positioned on the furniture.

The room overlooked a stunning vista in the background. A wall of glass behind the sofa allowed plenty of natural light to filter into the room. Seen below was a wall of trees and homes below.

A stunning, modern, brass light fixture was seen behind the dancer that featured three light heads. Next to it was a magazine rack which was draped by a faux fur throw.

On the floor, a patterned rug added a pop of color to the neutral tones of the room. In the top part of the photo frame, there was an ornamental light fixture in copper.

Fans of the dance pro who won her first mirrorball during Season 27 of the ABC competition series alongside Bobby Bones, found the photograph to be delightful. They hit the “like” button on the snap over 24,000 times thus far.

“Ice cream, comfy clothes, and a good book!? That’s all a girl needs to brighten her day!” wrote one fan in agreement.

“I just love that you turn your pages with your toes,” joked a second follower.

“Love the view. What book are you reading? Always on the lookout for a good read!” questioned a third Instagram user.

“Now that is a smoking hot photo of you,” penned an admirer.