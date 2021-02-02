Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Oiled Abs In Crochet Top & Skimpy String Bikini Bottoms

Kelsie Jean Smeby was scantily clad in latest Instagram snap on Tuesday morning. The Italian model flashed her fit figure as she enjoyed a sunny day.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she showed off her oiled abs in a racy outfit. Her white crochet shirt fell off of her shoulders and boasted long sleeves. The material also gave fans a peek at her busty chest underneath.

She added a pair of mint-colored string bikini bottoms as well. The swimwear tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they flaunted her muscled thighs in the process. Her taut tummy was also highlighted in the pic. She accessorized the style with a sunhat on her head, and thick chains around her neck.

Kelsie posed in front of a tree for the shot. She had both of her arms stretched out to her sides and her back arched. One of her legs was crossed in front of the other, and her head was tilted upward as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen. A bright, sunlit sky was also visible peeking through the leaves. In the caption, Kelsie revealed that she has blessings in her life each day.

The hat covered the top of her head. However, her long, dark hair spilled out in sleek, straight strands. The locks cascaded over her shoulders and down her back.

Kelsie’s over 790,000-plus followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 6,400 likes within the first three hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow, beautiful and sexy,” one follower stated.

“You are a blessing!” another gushed.

“Gorgeous freaking lady,” a third user gushed.

“So beautiful a true queen,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport scanty looks in her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she went topless underneath of a black leather jacket. She wore a pair of teeny panties and some knee-thigh boots with a cowboy hat as well. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 270 comments.