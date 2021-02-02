Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Shown To Be 91.6 Percent Effective Following Interim Trials

The interim trial results of Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, are in, and results are showing 91.6 percent effectiveness in preventing symptomatic cases, as reported by CNN. There were no severe adverse events that appeared to be associated with the vaccine and the only side effects reported being mild, consisting of flu-like symptoms, pain at the injection site and low energy.

Following the phase three trial of the vaccine, interim data suggests that two doses of Sputnik V reach a comparable level of effectiveness to those developed by Pfizer and Moderna. It also appears to provide a similar level of protection to those over 60. The data was gathered through a study involving almost 20,000 participants, with three-quarters receiving the vaccine and one-quarter receiving a placebo.

Sputnik V was originally granted state approval in August, well before phase three of testing was completed. Teachers and doctors were given the first doses of the vaccine in the face of skepticism from the international scientific community and allegations that the move was political. Most experts outside of Russia recommended against using it widely until testing was completed.

Despite the earlier misgivings, the confirmation of Sputnik V’s effectiveness and safety was welcomed, with hopes raised as phase three continues and data from further analysis is expected to be made available. As concerns remain of bottlenecking in the manufacturing of vaccines, experts feel that a diverse range of doses available is good overall for global health.

“The vaccine trial results are coming thick and fast as high infection rates in areas where Phase 3 clinical trials provide increasing amounts of data that together encourages us to believe that vaccines will soon be able to drive down the human cost of Covid-19,” commented Alexander Edwards, associate professor in Biomedical Technology at the Reading School of Pharmacy, University of Reading.

Marcos Brindicci / Getty Images

Sputnik V is a combination of adenovirus vectors, with each adenovirus injected in two separate doses administered 21 days apart. The CNN report details this method delivers “a piece of genetic material from the virus that causes Covid-19 into the body and get cells to express the spike induce found on the virus and induce an immune response.” It is a similar approach to the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The authors of the study also suggested that using a different adenovirus vector for the second booster shot could potentially create a more powerful immune response.

Funding for the vaccine was provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), who will also be selling it internationally. So far, Sputnik V has been given to more than 2 million people and approved for use in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia and the Palestinian territories.