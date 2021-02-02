Amanda Cerny Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini While Sitting On A Curb And Washing Bowls: ‘I Belong To The Streets’

Amanda revealed that she's no housewife.

Amanda Cerny rocked a bright bikini and made washing dishes look sexy for a fun new Instagram post this week. The model joked that her set of pictures showed her trying to be a housewife and failing.

Amanda, 29, was photographed outside on a gorgeous sunny day. She sat on the curb of a street lined with tall bushes and palm trees. She had on a hot pink two-piece that consisted of a sporty bralette top and a pair of briefs with a low waist and high-cut sides. The swimsuit showcased the fitness aficionado’s strong body, including her washboard abs, sculpted legs, and toned arms. Her top featured a scoop front that teased her ample cleavage.

On her feet, Amanda wore a pair of black flip-flops. She completed her ensemble with an unusual hat that shone in the sun — her brunette hair was styled in an updo and covered by a stainless steel mixing bowl. She held a similar vessel out in front of her and blasted the inside of it with a garden hose nozzle. This caused water to spray back on her and into the air. While she got the dish squeaky clean, the Playboy Playmate turned her face toward the camera and gave it a cheesy smile.

In her second pic, Amanda was spraying the inside of a larger mixing bowl that was sitting on the curb beside her. It was filled with soapy water. She still had the other container raised up in the air, and she appeared to be inspecting her handiwork.

In her caption, Amanda wrote that she “tried to be a housewife,” but she belongs “to the streets.” Her words referenced a slang way to describe a promiscuous woman.

Amanda’s wet and wild dish washing pics proved to be popular with her 25.2 million Instagram followers, who awarded them with over 495,000 likes over the span of few hours. They also flocked to the comments section to praise her homemaking skills and to offer her employment as a maid.

“Legendary dish washer,” wrote one fan.

“Will offer pancakes for housework,” quipped another admirer.

Others remarked on her odd head covering.

“Dang potheads,” quipped one commenter.

“Aww you’re playing pots & pans robots without me,” read another message.

There were also many positive comments about Amanda’s appearance. Her good looks and her sense of humor have helped her maintain a massive fan following, and its not uncommon for her to share posts that are both sexy and silly. To promote her 2021 calendar, she suggested that it would make the perfect holiday gift for grandmas in a post that included a scorching-hot bikini photo.