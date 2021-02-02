Nicole Thorne Displays Bombshell Body In Nude Bikini & Plaid Shirt

Nicole Thorne showed off her modeling skills as she rocked a racy look in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The brunette beauty put her bombshell body on display while serving up a steamy look.

In the sexy shots, Nicole looked smoking hot as she opted for a nude bikini. The teeny top included a plunging neckline that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight. The garment featured ruffled trim and slim straps that showcased her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her slender waist as they emphasized her muscled thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the pic.

She accessorized the style with a yellow and black plaid shirt. She left the top unbuttoned and rolled the sleeves up over her forearms. She also rocked a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Nicole sat against a concrete wall. She placed on hand on her midsection, while the other rested over her lap. Her weight was shifted to one side as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the second shot, she tugged at her shirt and tilted her head to the side.

In the background, small rocks, as well as some green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Nicole revealed her ensemble was from the brand FashionNova. She also geotagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the snaps by clicking the like button more than 7,600 times within the first five hours after they went live on the platform. The post also garnered more than 110 messages during that time.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showcasing her incredible physique in skimpy lingerie, sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and more.

