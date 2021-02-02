Jenna Dewan Flaunts Her Figure In A Bandeau And Bikini Bottoms: ‘Know How You Want To Feel’

Hollywood star Jenna Dewan stunned her fans after appearing as the covergirl of Women’s Health. In the photo, she flaunted her figure in a bandeau top and bikini bottoms.

The bandeau was a bright red color that highlighted the California resident’s sun-kissed skin. The neckline was low enough to show off Jenna’s collarbone and décolletage and appeared to be on a slight diagonal, suggesting that it was a one-shouldered style. The hem cropped just below the bust to show off her washboard abs.

Jenna paired the top with a pair of mismatched bikini bottoms. They were a mid-rise silhouette with sides that rested just above the dancer’s hips in a style that accentuated her hourglass figure. Instead of the fire engine red shade of the top, the briefs were a chic black color that offered a pop of contrast to the photo.

To complete the look, the Resident star wore a bomber style jacket. The material had some sheen to it, suggesting it was a nylon blend. The jacket was unzipped and had slipped halfway down her left arm, adding a touch of sultriness to the look. The garment was also black, matching the bikini bottoms.

Jenna styled her dark brown hair into a chic center part and sported voluminous waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of decorative rings on both hands.

Jenna posed by facing the camera directly with a bright smile. One hand grabbed the side of her bomber jacket, while the other tugged at its hem. In the caption for the shot, Women’s Health quoted Jenna and discussed how she had been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The mother-of-two revealed her two biggest take aways were “following the flow” and focusing on how you “want to feel.”

The picture was posted to the Women’s Health Instagram feed, where it received over 4,300 likes and more than 100 comments. Many fans offered glowing compliments on the stunning picture.

“She looks amazing on this cover,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“So beautiful and healthy,” raved a second, concluding the comment with a smiley face symbol.

However, others expressed their disappointment that the outlet had used editing and photoshop on the cover-shot.

“This woman is so beautiful… yet so much photoshop… stop,” wrote one unimpressed fan.

“I mean… the photoshop is just outrageous! She is such a beautiful woman and you managed to make her look like she is made of plastic!!!! Shame on you!” lamented another.

Jenna had previously stunned fans last week after modeling a black lingerie set, per The Inquisitr.