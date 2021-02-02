Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Killer Physique In Sheer Black Lingerie: ‘Don’t Mind Me’

Abigail Ratchford went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday morning. The self-proclaimed queen of curves let it all hang out as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Abigail looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a sheer black lingerie set that flaunted her killer physique. The revealing bra included a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The garment clung to her chest and boasted slim straps that put her muscled biceps and shoulders on full display.

She added a pair of teeny panties as well. The lingerie was pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they highlighted her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the snaps. She accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers and a sparkly bracelet on her wrist. She completed the look with dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Abigail stood in a hallway with pink walls. There were gold framed photos hanging on both sides as she lifted both of her arms above her head and looked away from the lens. The second shot featured her sitting at a table with a phone receiver held up to her ear.

In the third photo, she placed one hand on her hip and the other over her chest as she arched her back and wore a seductive expression on her face.

The final pic featured Abigail in a different lingerie set that showed off plenty of skin. She also rocked a blond wig and pink hat in the that picture. In the caption, she told her fans not to mind her post, which she said was to add symmetry to her timeline.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Gwen’s over 9.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 88,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 1,000 messages.

“literal perfection!!!! Omg,” one follower stated.

“Yasss! Literally a barbie doll!” another wrote.

“I just can’t with you,” a third comment read.

“WOW, THATS BEAUTIFUL GIRL,” a fourth user gushed.

