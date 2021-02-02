Sarah Harris Exposes Major Sideboob While Going Braless Underneath Her Overalls

Sarah Harris put on another eye-popping show on her Instagram page this week, stunning her 2.1 million followers with a sizzling new photo that went live on Monday, February 1. The former Playboymodel traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a cute and casual ensemble in the snap, and her fans seem to be loving the change.

Sarah appeared to be sitting outside in her backyard in the latest addition to her feed, which was enclosed by a tall wooden fence. She sat on the edge of a plush gray couch with her thighs slightly spread apart in a provocative manner. Her platinum locks spilled down around her shoulders in loose, feathery waves, perfectly framing her face and striking features as she shot the camera a smoldering gaze.

As for her look in the steamy shot, the 27-year-old opted for a pair of denim overalls that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The ensemble was much more modest than what she usually sports in her social media uploads, though in typical fashion, she steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

Sarah stunned in the faded black one-piece that featured thick straps with silver clasps. It had a loose bib with a large pocket on the front that fell in a boxy fashion over her chest before cinching tightly around her waist, accentuating her trim midsection. The garment proceeded to hug her hips and toned legs, further emphasizing her hourglass silhouette.

The Kiwi hottie added a seriously sexy vibe to her look by not just going topless, but also braless underneath her overalls. This made for an ample view of her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of her outfit’s long armholes that were further widened due to Sarah tucking her thumbs under the bib and tugging at it in a teasing manner. While the potential wardrobe malfunction was avoided, an eyeful of bare sideboob was still very much on display.

The eye-popping look certainly seemed to be a hit with Sarah’s massive online audience, as evidenced by the 250-plus notes in the comments section.

“Wow! Nice picture!” one person wrote, adding several flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“So so gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“You’re a breathtaking beautiful angel,” a third follower gushed.

“Love your beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also raked in nearly 17,000 likes within less than 24 hours of being shared.