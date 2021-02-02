‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Shapely Thighs In Skintight Leggings At Red Rock Canyon

Lauren Drain flaunted her athletic physique in the latest update that was featured on her feed. The “World’s Hottest Nurse” added the post to her feed on February 1, and many of her fans have already taken notice.

Her body was facing the camera as she struck a sexy pose at Red Rock Canyon. The social media influencer shared that she went for a quick run in the popular spot. She posed in the middle of a dirt path and tall grass surrounded the rest of the area. The sun beat off the mountain range at her back, enhancing its gorgeous red color. Lauren stood with her legs spread apart, stretching her arms over her head and looking to the side.

She rocked a sexy gray set that was perfect for 45-degree weather. The fitness coach shared that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a brand that she frequently reps. It included a tight crop top with long sleeves. The piece was primarily gray but featured a black arch that stretched over her chest, drawing even more attention to her curves. The garment also boasted a thick band underneath her bust for added support.

Her leggings were crafted out of the same tight fabric as her top. The material clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her curvaceous physique. Lauren’s muscular thighs were bulging through the fabric. She pulled its thick waistband high on her hips, where it hit just below her navel and left her sculpted abs in full view.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers with red and blue accents. She added a fur-lined cap with trendy plaid fabric over her short blond tresses. Two tassels from the cap fell over her shoulders with her flowing mane.

Fans have loved the most recent addition to Lauren’s feed, and they have not been shy about showering it with praise. More than 12,000 Instagram users double-tapped the post and an additional 100 left compliments.

“You are TOP SHELF! Looking amazing as always my love,” one follower commented, adding a trio of flames to the end of their comment.

“You are very beautiful women,” a second person chimed in with a few pink hearts.

“Looking wonderful as always. Hope you enjoyed your workout babe,” a third wrote.

“You have the best physique I have ever seen,” a fourth complimented alongside a single heart.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Lauren sizzled in another racy look. In the sizzling photo, she wore unbuttoned Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination.