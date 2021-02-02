Veronica Bielik Puts Killer Curves On Display In Skin-Baring Swimsuit

Polish model Veronica Bielik looked beautiful in blue in her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty rocked a revealing swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and insanely high-cut legs while spending some time in the Maldives.

Veronica might have been wearing a one-piece bathing suit, but it was just as revealing as some bikinis that her fans have seen her wear in the past. The number’s neckline came to a soft point, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The cut on the legs went all the way up to her waist, making for a flirty thong cut.

The model was outside in the photo. She posed on a wooden bench near the edge of an infinity pool with a gorgeous view of the ocean behind her. A few clouds were visible along with horizon, but it looked to be the perfect day to be outside. The beauty seemed to have that portion of the ocean to herself as no one else appeared in the frame.

The camera captured Veronica from a side angle as she knelt on her feet with her hands by her sides. She gazed downward with a smile on her face. With a slight arch in her back, she flaunted her voluptuous chest. The bare skin on the sides of her hips and lower abdomen drew the eye to her trim waistline and shapely thighs. Faint tan lines on her lower hips kept the eye on her lower body.

In the caption, Veronica mentioned the many shades of blue in the photo.

Many of her fans seemed taken with the snap, and were impressed with how sexy she looked in the swimwear.

“Wow amazing shot awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in blue,” one admirer commented.

“Absolutely beautiful. Even your most subtle smile shines through,” a second follower wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Wow you look always great Stunning beauty,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Love that color on you keep being amazing,” added a third fan adding a heart-eye smiley face and red rose emoji.

Earlier this month, Veronica showcased her fit physique in a tiny floral bikini. The number featured tiny cups and skimpy bottoms. She added a sheer sarong to give the outfit a feminine vibe. The camera captured her on a beach at Zaya Nurai Island, and much like her day in the Maldives, it appeared to be the perfect day to soak up some sun.