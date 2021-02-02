Christina Milian Goes Pantsless To Flash Underwear While Sipping Tea

Christina Milian stunned in two new photos posted to her Instagram account this week as she ditched the pants while rocking a cream button down shirt. The singer and actress, who’s pregnant with her third child, lounged on the sofa and showed off her toned legs.

In the first photo uploaded on February 1, Christina got comfy and leaned against a shaggy cushion with her right leg down and her left bent. She was barefoot and held a black mug in her right hand.

Looking years younger than her age, the 39-year-old Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress let her luscious, dark locks cascade over her left shoulder in a side part while her blemish-free skin glowed.

Her top featured buttons all the way down her torso with flounce cuffs. The short number finished high on her thighs and gave a peak at her green underwear as she sat next to a large Balenciaga coffee table book.

In the second photo, Christina pulled the garment down a little more at the bottom and leaned closer to the camera. She rested her left arm on her knee and leaned on her right elbow as she parted her legs slightly. She put her index finger behind her ear and shot out a more serious look.

Christina tagged the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing on the first snap and in the caption. According to her geotag, she was in Atlanta, Georgia.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the “Dip It Low” hitmaker.

“Natural beauty,” one person commented with a double heart emoji and smiley face with hearts for eyes.

“Seriously, like…how are you THIS beautiful!” another asked.

“Maternity looks so good on you,” a third person wrote.

“Gorgeous beautiful amazing,” a fourth fan commented.

The upload proved to be a hit. It attracted more than 71,100 likes and 530-plus comments.

Christina hasn’t let her third pregnancy slow down her social media content since she announced in December that she and her partner, French singer Matt Pokora, are expecting again. The couple share almost 1-year-old son Isaiah and Christina is also mom to 10-year-old Violet.

The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram last month that showed her at the beach in a hot pink two-piece with a gold belly chain. Christina struck sultry poses in and out of the ocean as she gave fans a peak at her family vacation to Mauritius, confirming in the caption they were throwbacks.