Victoria’s Secret Angels Josephine Skriver & Jasmine Tookes Rock Low-Cut Swimsuits In The Snow

Josephine Skriver celebrated her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes‘ big 30th birthday this week with a selection of stunning photos and videos taken over the years, including a look at them braving the cold in low-cut swimsuits.

The first image in the multi upload Instagram post from February 1 appeared to be from a professional shoot. It showed the model duo posing on the snow in front of the ocean, which was littered with snowy ice patches.

Jasmine was on the left and matched her surroundings in a plunging white one-piece that highlighted her flawless figure. The skintight swim number featured a deep V with a thin, short horizontal string in the center of her chest and two others around the back of her neck.

It was slightly high-cut at the bottom to show off her hips and toned thighs while she knelt on the snow. She wore her hair up and rocked reflective sunglasses.

Josephine also showed some skin in an equally skimpy swim look. She sported a baby pink bathing suit with several strings either side of her torso and two over both shoulders. She really braved the cold and put her booty on the ground as she rested on her right leg, while bending her left and resting her elbow on her knee.

The supermodel pulled her hair into a messy bun with a few strands down to frame her face.

The other photos and videos showed the friends flashing big smiles on a patch of grass, posing during a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, and sharing an embrace at a gig. The two also rocked all green looks and danced in sparkly ensembles.

In the caption, Josephine celebrated Jasmine’s “dirty 30” and called her “the most amazing girl i know” as she urged her 6.2 million followers to send their own well-wishes.

Plenty did, while the birthday girl also shared a sweet reply in the comments section.

“Love you! So so grateful to have you in my life I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Jasmine wrote.

The upload attracted more than 310 comments and 119,600-plus likes.

It came shortly after Josephine put her body on show in another skimpy swimwear look last month. She wowed in bright teal two-piece as she lay back in the ocean with her eyes closes and arms out either side, revealing all her obvious hard work at the gym.

“Just float and let it go!,” she wrote in the caption.