Kelly Clarkson Is Pretty In Pink In New Promo Pic For ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson looked pretty in pink in a new promotional photo where she stood surrounded by her fellow judges on The Voice.

She showed off her shape in a clinging light pink dress. The gorgeous garment featured long sleeves and a high neckline. Slight padding at the shoulders allowed the dress to appear more tailored. Shirring that began at her midsection and ran down the length of the ensemble added visual interest.

Kelly’s nails were a dark color, a stark contrast to the light hue of her garment.

She finished her look with oversized, silver hoop earrings. These were hidden in the waves of her blonde tresses.

Kelly was encircled by her handsome fellow judges. To her left was Nick Jonas, and on her right, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Nick kept his look casual in a denim shirt worn over a green shirt and pants. Blake donned a dark-colored jacket, light blue dress shirt, and jeans. John added a pop of color to the photograph in a tangerine-colored jacket over deep-colored pants.

Written in the center image was a message of love from the quartet.

Solo images of the judges surrounded the center pic. Kelly gave a peace sign for the camera. Nick was caught in an off-guard moment. John danced, and Blake played guitar.

Carson Daly will return as host.

A caption welcomed Nick back to the cast. He previously appeared on Season 18 of the talent competition series as a coach and made it all the way to the finals with his team member Thunderstorm Artis. Initially a member of John’s team, Nick stole the artist during the Knockouts Round.

The show’s 20th season also marks its 10th anniversary on the peacock network. It returns to television beginning March 1.

Viewers of the series were thrilled to learn of its return.

“Yes!! Nick is amazing. I am so happy he is back. He brings freshness and happiness to the show,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait to see the singers who represent Blake this season,” penned an excited viewer.

“Kelly’s smile is everything! She looks so beautiful and happy in this pic. This show is perfect for her. She understands how to compete and knows how to guide her team members. I love watching her,” claimed a fan of the first American Idol winner.

“John Legend for the win. He seems like such a nice person. I hope he gets a second trophy,” a fourth follower of the singer exclaimed.