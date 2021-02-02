Oprah Winfrey Hosts Wedding For Gayle King’s Daughter At Her California Home

The media mogul helped pull of a socially distanced wedding.

Oprah Winfrey hosted a wedding for her best friend Gayle King’s daughter, Kirby, at her California home.

Gayle announced the news of the intimate ceremony on Instagram and shared more details on it with Oprah Magazine,

The proud mother of the bride posted several photos of her newlywed daughter with her new husband, Virgil Miller, to her social media page. In the pics, the bride and groom were posed on a balcony and were shown holding hands. In one photo, the bride’s gorgeous veil blew in the wind as she gazed into her husband’s eyes.

Gayle revealed that while a pandemic-style wedding — which included dress fittings done via Zoom– was not what the bride had originally planned, it was pulled off beautifully at Oprah’s Montecito mansion in a secret ceremony in December.

The CBS This Morning host described the ceremony as a “super small” service with just six people in attendance, including Oprah, who is Kirby’s godmother, and her longtime partner Stedman Graham. Gayle’s son, Will Bumpus, performed the nuptials and the group of six followed strict COVID-19 safety rules. Gayle revealed she didn’t even hug Kirby after she tied the knot.

Several celebrity friends reacted to the photos in the comments section.

“Oh my gosh!! So happy for y’all!!” wrote actress Reese Witherspoon.

“Oh Gayle!!! How beautiful and wonderful!!! So happy for you and Kirby! And of course, Virgil!” added actress Rita Wilson.

Others told Gayle that it must have been hard for her not to be able to hug her daughter on her most special day. And others gave the newly minted mother-in-law advice on how to handle her new role.

In the Oprah magazine article, Gayle said that her children are very close and that having Will perform his sister’s wedding ceremony felt “meant to be.”

After the vow exchange, there was “socially distant hors d’oeuvres and cake, and socially distant dancing,” she added.

A photographer happened to be on-site because he was on Oprah’s property shooting something that “got canceled at the last minute,” so he ended up snapping professional photographs while still following pandemic protocols. Gayle described the pics as “stunning.”

As for the setting, the photos show that the wedding was held on a gorgeous sunny December day.

Oprah moved into her posh Santa Barbara area estate in 2019. She also has some famous neighbors, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and actor Rob Lowe.