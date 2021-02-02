Madison Woolley Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Grateful For Days Like This’

Madison Woolley made her 603,000 followers happy with two new bikini snapshots uploaded to her Instagram page on February 2. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the first photo, Madison sat on a white towel on the sand. She posed sideways and bent her knees with her thighs slightly parted. The hottie let her arms rest on her knees as she gazed at the lens with a serious expression. The bright sunlight enveloped her body, and it made her flawless skin glow. A glass water bottle laid beside her.

The second snap featured Madison in a similar stance. This time, she touched her right forearm with her left hand. She was still looking straight into the camera. A concrete wall and railings were seen in the background. A hint of the blue sky was also evident in the shots.

Madison flashed her curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups that seemed to strain against her shapely breasts. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the snug fit made her cleavage look prominent. The thin straps that provided support clung to her neck, accentuating her lean shoulders and arms.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that seemed to feature a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some fans went crazy over her flat stomach — which was still visible despite her pose. Like the top, the swimwear had strings that formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her hips.

Madison accessorized with a ring, a pair of dainty earrings, and studs. Her blond tresses were slicked back and wet, potentially from her going swimming.

In the caption, Madison expressed how she felt about her day. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

The brand-new post quickly became a hit with her eager fans. As of this writing, the pics received more than 5,700 likes and over 40 comments. Online supporters and several internet personalities dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Most of them gushed over her fit physique and beauty. Other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning, Maddie! I love this vibe. If only I live there,” a fan wrote.

“Looking so beautiful in all your photos. You are a goddess with an amazing body,” commented another follower.

“You are a certified hottie,” added a third social media admirer.