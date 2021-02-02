Claudia Tihan Brings The Heat In Sexy Red Lingerie

French-Canadian smokeshow Claudia Tihan returned to Instagram with a new sizzling snapshot, added to her feed on February 1. The model’s most recent upload saw her flaunting her enviable hourglass figure in a bright red, two-piece set that did more revealing than covering up.

Claudia was photographed indoors in her scanty intimates. The nearby window let in plenty of natural light that illuminated the place and her bodacious curves.

The internet personality stood against a wall white and posed in the middle of the frame, showing off her scanty intimates. She placed her hands on her hips as she looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted. Her lips were parted, and her gaze appeared sultry.

Claudia rocked an all-red bra-and-panty combo from Lounge Underwear. The bra featured classic balconette cups made of soft material. It appeared to be fully lined, obscuring the necessary bits from exposure. The bra also featured a plunging neckline that showcased her tan lines and decolletage. However, the underwire pushed up her bust and enhanced her cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed all-over the undergarment.

She sported matching panties that were made of the same fabric. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel, which helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. The waistband clung to her waist, emphasizing her curvy hips, and the high-cut design exposed plenty of skin along her thighs. The bold-colored underwear complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

The influencer styled her brunette tresses in loose waves, letting the lengths fall over her shoulders with the ends grazing her breasts. She accessorized with her belly button ring, a pair of earrings, and a dainty necklace. She also had her nails painted with light blue polish.

Claudia wrote a short caption and asked her followers to “call her cupid.” She gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The newest social media share garnered more than 83,000 likes and over 180 comments within hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her fit physique and busty display. Countless other followers had difficulty describing their feelings for the model in words. Instead, they opted to use emoji to get their point across.

“You are so stunning! Omg! Perfection,” one of her followers wrote.

“Your body is just a work of art, and you have a face of an angel. Too beautiful for words. I am in awe,” gushed another fan.

“Shoot me an arrow, gorgeous. Even if you didn’t, I would still fall in love with you,” commented a third social media user.