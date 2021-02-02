Jade Grobler Flaunts Sideboob & Perky Buns In A Sexy Red Swimsuit

Jade Grobler added an eye-popping update to her Instagram page on Monday, February 1, that stunned her 1.1 million followers. In her post, the South African-born model slipped into a sexy swimsuit that flaunted her insanely toned physique and assets while enjoying a day with nature.

Longtime followers of the influencer know very well that she enjoys going on adventures and exploring exciting places, as seen in many of her uploads on social media. In the newest update, Jade spent the day in the river with her trusty fluffy companion.

In the snapshot, the babe stood sideways on the shallow part of the water. She let her arms hang on her side and lifted one foot as she gazed at the camera with a big smile on her face that showed her pearly whites. Her dog, Charli, was seen beside her. Lush greenery, big rock formations, and several people comprised the background of the shot.

Jade rocked a red one-piece swimsuit. Her stance made it difficult to see the front side of her swimwear. However, it was visible in another Instagram post. The garment boasted a plunging neckline, which displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear helped highlight her slim arms and showed a glimpse of her sideboob.

The skintight fit of the piece emphasized her hourglass shape. The lower part of the garment featured high leg cuts that accentuated her slender hips, and the thong showcased her round booty.

The bombshell left her blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled straight. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders and back. She wore a beaded bracelet and a ring as accessories.

In the caption, Jade mentioned the people behind her who was watching her while her picture was taken.

The new addition to her feed earned more than 18,400 likes and upward of 190 comments in less than a day of going live on the social media platform. Some of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her killer body and beauty. Countless other followers struggled with words to express their thoughts, instead opting to use various emoji.

“You are so gorgeous!! The two girls in the back are jealous of you. I would be, too, if I were a woman,” one of her fans commented.

“You look great in that color. Australia is lucky to have such a beautiful and hot woman!” wrote another follower, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“How is it that you always find the best places?! I think you’re such a fun person to be with,” added a third admirer.