Sly Stallone’s Youngest Daughter, Scarlet, Shows Some Skin In A Low Cut Bustier Top

Scarlet Stallone, the youngest daughter of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin, stunned her 696,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo where she showed some skin in a low-cut bustier.

The top was a strapless style that exposed the famous daughter’s shoulders and collarbone. Boning offered support throughout the garment while also creating a corset-inspired look. In addition, the neckline was daringly low-cut, revealing Scarlet’s décolletage. The color of the bustier was a pretty silver color that flattered the California native’s sun-kissed skin.

Scarlet coupled the top with a pair of jeans. They were a trendy high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The jeans were a light-wash color that added a more relaxed vibe to the look. In addition, Scarlet tied a navy sweater around her waist, which helped draw attention to her trim physique.

Scarlet accessorized with a pair of large dangling earrings and pendant charm necklace. She styled her lightened blond hair into a chic center part and sported straight and sleek locks that cascaded down her back to reach her midriff. A few shorter tendrils framed her face.

The setting for the photo was outside on a sidewalk at night. Parked cars and streetlights lined the street, while green trees and apartment complexes were visible further in the background.

Scarlet posed by angling her body sideways to the camera to show off her figure. She tilted her head back and looked over her shoulder to give the camera a small smile.

Scarlet used two emoji in her caption for the shot, including a sparkle symbol.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 43,000 likes and more than 310 comments within hours.

“YES my queen… miss you,” wrote one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with three heart-eye cat face emoji.

“I can’t even come up with a comment good enough for this photo,” raved a second.

“Sooo when can I take you out?” joked a third, concluding the comment with a laughing-crying face symbol.

In addition, both of Scarlet’s sisters made sure to voice their opinions on the upload. Sistine shared her thoughts by quoting lyrics from the Pop Smoke song “Mood Swings.”

“Shorty a lil’ baddie / Shorty my lil’ boo thing / And shorty got the… ” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sophia simply used a number of emoji to express her approval. Sophia herself stunned social media last week after wearing a pretty spaghetti strap sundress while enjoying a night out, per The Inquisitr.