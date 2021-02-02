Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Steamy Video For Valentine’s Day

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a short clip in advance of Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Hannah started out by posing in front of a subtly printed pink wall. She showcased her ample assets in a cropped tank with a delicate pattern on a white background, and a scooped neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The material hugged her curves, extending a few inches below her breasts while still keeping plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She layered a short-sleeved pale pink cardigan over top of the tank, and finished off the outfit with some figure-hugging white jeans. The denim clung to her shapely hips, showing off her hourglass figure to perfection.

She added a few accessories as well, including a delicate necklace that drew more attention to her chest. Her blond locks were styled in soft curls and pulled back in a half-up look, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her flawless features.

She bounced slightly, tugging at her bottoms and flashing a radiant smile at the camera before the scene changed.

In the second portion of the video, Hannah perched at a vanity, with a mirror featuring embedded lights showing her reflection. Her blond locks were secured with a large clip, which was visible when her back was facing the camera, and she had a few products on the vanity in front of her.

She sprayed one of the products in the air, inhaling and seeming to enjoy the scent, and then the video cut to her placing a black box wrapped with a pink ribbon on a table alongside a red rose.

At one point in the clip, she struck a few poses in front of the mirror, seductively parting her lips as she touched her plump pout with her fingertips.

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post racked up over 37,900 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 163 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a variety of emoji.

“You are so pretty and gorgeous,” another commented.

“Absolute stunner,” a third fan remarked, including a duo of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“You are the most beautiful woman alive,” another added.

