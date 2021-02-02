Barbie Blank Flaunts Sun-Kissed Figure In Leopard-Print Bikini While Lounging In The Sun

Barbie Blank, formerly known as Kelly Kelly during her famous run in WWE, took to Instagram on Monday, February 1, and shared a figure-flaunting snap with her 1.2 million followers, much to their delight. While the pic alone was enough to have a positive impact on her audience, she also encouraged them to stay hydrated.

The image showed Blank outdoors, lounging on a sun chair that was covered with a white sheet. She held a bottled drink that contained a yellow liquid in her right hand. According to the former wrestler, the juice came courtesy of Vital Proteins.

Blank’s outfit captured most of the attention, however. The blond bombshell opted for a leopard-print bikini that accentuated her enviable physique, including her long legs, toned abs and ample cleavage. She paired the attire with a white hat, which she used to cover her eyes in order to keep the sun out of her face.

The upload went down a treat with Blank’s fans as well. At the time of this writing, the photo has gained over 17,000 likes, despite only being on the image-sharing platform for a few hours. Some of her admirers and peers also flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation for Blank and her social media activity.

“Hydrated and a beauty,” wrote one Instagram user, emphasizing the compliment with a love heart emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Tenille Dashwood — who competed as Emma in WWE during Blank’s tenure in the sports entertainment company — made an appearance via her Instagram and commented on the snap.

“Sexyyy,” she wrote.

Many of the model’s fans chose to send a series of fire emoji to convey their emotions instead. However, the response across the board was very positive, suggesting that Blank got many people’s week off to a good start.

Of course, Blank is prone to exciting her admirers on social media. This isn’t the first sultry snap that she’s shared with them in recent times, and it probably won’t be the last one either.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform last week and shared an empowering photo collection with her followers.

In the pics, she sported a black bra, matching high-waisted panties and knee-length leather boots that showed off her figure. It didn’t take long for the post to gain tens of thousands of likes, and her admirers were full of compliments on that occasion as well.