Stassie Karanikolaou Brings The Heat In Cheeky Red Panties & Matching Bra: ‘Anybody Free February 14th?’

Stassie Karanikolaou continued her streak of sexy Instagram posts this week with a duoe of skin-baring of photos that brought some serious heat to her page. The BFF of Kylie Jenner dazzled her 9.9 million followers as she modeled a sexy lingerie look while asking them about their Valentine’s Day plans.

The post hit the 23-year-old’s page on Monday, February 1, and included a total of two snaps that were sure to get hearts racing. The photo op boasted a unique set up with the camera positioned behind the brunette to capture her reflection as she posed in front of a large mirror in a luxurious bedroom. She wore a smoldering expression on her face as she rested one hand on the furniture’s thick black frame and popped her hips to the side, accentuating her bodacious figure that was clad in a coordinated set of intimates that left little to the imagination.

Stassie slayed as she showed off her phenomenal figure in the bold red lingerie from Lounge Underwear that complemented her gorgeous glow. The racy look included a balconette bra with a deep neckline that made for a busty display of cleavage, which was further enhanced by the number’s underwire-style mesh cups. It also featured thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at the model’s toned arms.

The beauty sported a pair of cheeky panties in the same vibrant hue as well that showcased her killer curves thanks to its high-cut design. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, drawing attention to Stassie’s flat tummy and chiseled abs. She teased her followers and tucked her perfectly manicured fingers underneath the band in one of the photos, giving the update even more of a seductive vibe.

Stassie completed her look with several accessories, including a stack of beaded bracelets and a necklace with a cross pendant. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings for some additional bling.

In the caption, Stassie asked her fans if any of them were “free” on February 14th. Many flocked to the comments section to offer their companionship for the upcoming romantic holiday, while others simply took a moment to compliment the social media star.

“I’m all yours on the 14th,” one person wrote.

“Cleared my schedule,” quipped another fan.

“Got all the time in the world for you that day and every day after,” a third follower remarked.

“Most beautiful woman on Earth,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 385,000 likes within just one hour of going live.