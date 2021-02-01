Dolly Castro Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Itty-Bitty Velour Monokini To Celebrate ‘The Month Of Love’

Dolly Castro flaunted her curvaceous physique in a skimpy monokini for her most recent Instagram share. The model and fitness buff took her Instagram page on February 1 to feature the revealing shot that’s been earning her rave reviews from fans.

To celebrate the “month of love,” she slipped into one of her raciest looks to date. The location of her latest shoot took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she has tagged several of her recent updates. She was photographed in the center of the frame in an outdoor space that boasted great lighting. It had a stone fireplace and a curvy piece of lounge furniture with turquoise pillows. Dolly struck a confident pose directly in front of the lens. Her thighs pressed together, and she popped her hip to the side as she met the camera lens with a slight smile. Dolly’s hands draped down the side of her hips, and one of her hands grazed her upper leg.

She smoldered in a tiny monokini that left little of her curvy figure covered. The one-piece was purple with a velour fabric that added another sexy element to her look. Its neckline plunged low into her bust, exposing her bronzed chest for her fans to admire. Its two sides connected by a plastic fastener that helped draw further attention to her cleavage. She wore the bottom of the left side pulled high, revealing a peek of underboob.

It had a small cutout in the middle that showcased her sculpted abs. The front featured a small strip of fabric covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines. It had a thick piece of fabric that connected the top of the suit to the bottoms, while its high-rise design showed her shapely thighs.

Dolly accessorized with a gold chain that fit snugly over her midsection. She also added a pair of hoop earrings, which popped against her dark tresses. It didn’t take long for fans to express their approval for the photo, and within minutes, it’s earned more than 11,000 likes and over 300 comments. Some social media users applauded Dolly’s bombshell body while many others wished her blessings.

“Natural beautifual body. You are the best to ever live,” one follower commented alongside a single red heart.

“No words you are the Hammer sorry. I am excited. The man who gets you is a very very lucky man. Hope he takes good care of such a diamond in his hands,” a second person exclaimed.

“The GOAT. Blessings us all — thank you for always spreading the love!!!” one more added.