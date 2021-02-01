Ava Max Goes Braless Underneath Crop Top & Rocks Red Miniskirt

Ava Max took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a matching number.

In the first shot, the “So Am I” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top and went braless underneath. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage as well as her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a red coat with jeweled detailing and teamed the ensemble with a miniskirt of the same color. Ava’s attire fell above her upper thigh and had chains hanging off. She wore long white socks and accessorized herself with numerous rings. Ava sported her dark hair in her signature style that was short on one side and longer on the other.

The songstress was captured from the thighs-up while lying down on the floor. She linked her hands together and gazed over to the right with her lips parted, showcasing her side profile.

In the third frame, Ava was snapped outdoors close-up. She looked fixated on something below her and held back her jacket. The MTV Europe Award winner credited the designer Dior for her top in the tags.

In the fourth slide, Ava rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and stuck her tongue out.

In the fifth pic, she took a selfie in the mirror and stared into the screen of her phone with a fierce look. On the wall behind her appeared a large framed piece of artwork of movie star Marilyn Monroe.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 250,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“THE BLACK HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“OMGGG THIS OUTFIT IS ADORABLE,” another passionate person shared.

“you are beautiful as always,” remarked a third fan.

“Seriously you’re so beautiful and the black hair!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ava. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an oversized white knitted jumper with very loose-fitting long sleeves. Ava was seemingly wearing a black garment underneath that was visible from the top and wore long socks of the same color with white sneakers. She was photographed sitting down in front of a large window and stated she was giving “that female Vice President energy” in her caption.