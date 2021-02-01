Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Smolders In Sexy Purple Lingerie: ‘Ready For Valentine’s Day’

Gizele Oliveira sent pulses racing over the weekend as she showed some skin in a sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed. The Victoria’s Secret model went scantily-clad in the January 31 update while declaring that she was “ready for Valentine’s Day.”

The 27-year-old stunned as she flaunted her flawless figure in a series of five tantalizing photos that proved hard to be ignored. She struck several provocative poses as she stood in front of a blank white wall, angling her body in ways that flattered every inch of her killer curves.

She wore a set of sexy lingerie from I Am Gia for the sultry photo op that put her ample assets well on display for her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. The coordinated intimates boasted a bold purple hue rather than the typical pinks and reds associated with the upcoming celebration of romance, though the atypical color scheme hardly seemed to bother the model’s adoring fans.

Gizele smoldered as she worked the camera in a lacy corset top that clung to her phenomenal physique in all of the right ways. It featured thin spaghetti straps and a deep neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style cups that boasted a flirty, scalopped trim.

A set of hook-and-eye clasps cinched the garment tightly around the beauty’s midsection, accentuating her slender frame. The piece also featured two cutouts on either side of her torso that teased another glimpse at her taut midsection.

Gizele teamed the racy top with a matching thong in the same vibrant hue. The number covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her hips and shapely thighs well on display for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist.

The brunette glammed up her sexy ensemble with a slew of flashy jewelry including a chunky choker necklace and a trendy chain bracelet. A pair of dainty hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her dark locks, giving the look an additional hint of bling.

Fans swooned over the Brazilian bombshell and her latest series of jaw-dropping snaps, with hundreds hitting up the comments section to gush over Gizele’s breathtaking beauty.

“Yes, goddess!!” one person wrote.

“You are a work of art,” praised another fan.

“This color is amazing on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfect,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also raked in over 33,000 likes within just one day of going live.