Zara Larsson Dazzles In Bejeweled Bra Top, Miniskirt & Strappy Heels For ‘Vogue’

Zara Larrson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Swedish singer will be included in an upcoming issue of Vogue magazine and used the social media platform to show off what she wore.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” singer stunned in a bra top that featured silver jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing had thin straps and was relatively low-cut, displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted black miniskirt that appeared to be made out of thin material and had long material draping from the sides. Larsson opted for strappy blue heels that gave her some extra height. She styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured in front of a plain white door from head-to-toe. She stretched one arm out beside her and raised the other to her shoulder. Larsson parted her legs open and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, she crossed her legs over slightly and placed both her hands to the side of her face. Larsson was snapped from the thighs-up and looked at the camera with a smile.

In the tags, the songstress credited Blumarine for her attire.

For her caption, Larsson informed fans she will be included in a new Vogue magazine shoot in a few weeks.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 144,000 likes and over 915 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“She’s an angel disguised as a human,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful girl in the whole world, I love you cutie,” another person shared.

“Who gave you the right to slay so much,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“ZARA YOU ARE SO HOT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

In December last year, Larsson teased fans that she had shot the album cover for her forthcoming LP Poster Girl. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a semi-sheer orange top with a mock neck and was seen spraying her hair with a vegan and cruelty-free spray.

Since the upload, the entertainer has announced the artwork and its release date. According to Zara Larsson’s official online store, the record is due out on Friday, March 5.