Dustin Diamond’s ‘Saved By The Bell’ Co-Stars Remember Their Friend After His Death

Several former Saved by the Bell co-stars of Dustin Diamond’s have taken to social media to mourn his death on Monday. The 44-year-old actor died after a brief battle with cancer and it did not take long for those who worked with him during the iconic show to share their thoughts.

Almost immediately after reports of Diamond’s death emerged, Mark-Paul Gosselaar took to Twitter with a post regarding it. As long-time fans of the series know, Gosselaar played the character of Zack Morris to Dustin’s Samuel “Screech” Powers.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade,” Gosselaar wrote.

A lot of series fans replied to Mark’s post with their own condolences, many sharing old photos or clips from the series.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, shared a photo of Dustin via her Instagram page soon after the news emerged as well.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji to her note.

Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater, also tweeted quickly after learning about the loss of his former co-star. He uploaded a photo of the two of them and noted that life was fragile and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

As of this writing, other former Saved by the Bell stars such as Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins, who portrayed Mr. Belding, have not shared anything yet on their social media pages.

Shortly after Dustin’s diagnosis of cancer was revealed in mid-January, Lark did share a post about it on her Instagram page, which can be seen here. She sent special love and best wishes to Dustin, calling him one of her dearest friends.

Trae Patton / Peacock

Dustin’s life after the television show ended was often a difficult one. He had relationship issues, a short prison stint, a home foreclosure he battled, and a rather infamous tape release.

The former actor was also excluded from the recent reboot of the show that made him famous. While Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Elizabeth, Mario, and Lark were involved, Dustin and Dennis were not.

Despite that, Saved by the Bell fans and former co-stars are all sad over the news of Dustin’s quickly-progressing cancer battle and death.