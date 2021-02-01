Dustin Diamond’s Troubled Relationships With Ex-Wife And Girlfriend, Sex Tape In Spotlight After His Death

Dustin Diamond’s death this week at the age of 44 has cast the actor’s troubled life into the spotlight, including the difficult relationships and notorious sex tape that came after his years as a child star on Saved By The Bell came to an end.

As The Inquisitr reported, Diamond passed away on Monday morning after a brief battle with lung cancer. He had reportedly begun undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the past few weeks, but his health declined sharply in recent days and he was taken off breathing machines as he was being moved into hospice care.

While his death has brought an outpouring of condolences from fans who remembered his work as the brainy Screech on Saved By The Bell, many news outlets have also taken note of the difficulties in his life after his time on television ended.

Diamond relationships have also gotten attention after his passing. As The Sun noted, he married longtime girlfriend Jennifer Misner in 2009, but they would split in 2013. He later started dating Amanda Schutz, with the relationship leading to one of his most controversial episodes. On Christmas Day 2014, he was arrested after a bar fight in Wisconsin that left one person stabbed. He would later be found guilty on two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Diamond said he was defending his girlfriend at the time, and expressed regret over the incident. In an interview with former co-star Mario Lopez on Extra, Diamond said that jail was a difficult and jarring experience for him.

“It’s not like what you see on TV, I’ll tell you that,” he said, via ABC News. “It’s pretty daunting, pretty scary going into that environment.”

Schutz was also convicted in the incident, saying afterward that she was trying to stop people taking pictures of her boyfriend.

Diamond also drew controversy beyond his relationships. In 2006, he released a sex tape called Screeched, which he said was inspired by some recently released celebrity adult movies. As Cosmopolitan reported, Diamond said he got the idea after reading that Paris Hilton reportedly made $14 million from her own explicit video.

“And my buddy said, ‘$14 million? Holy smokes, where’s the Screech sex tape? You got to be worth at least a million.’ And I thought, ‘Yeah — yeah, maybe.’ And that’s as simple as it was,” he said.

But Diamond would later admit that parts of his video were faked, saying he did not actually appear nude on screen.