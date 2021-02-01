‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Sits With Legs Open In Tiny Black & White Bikini

Derynn Paige lounged in the sunshine and showed off her beautiful body in a tiny black and white bikini. The Double Shot at Love star sat with her legs open on a white blanket as she enjoyed the sunshine.

The snap was taken during a vacation to a sunny climate, much different than the wintery weather Derynn is currently experiencing now on the East Coast. The television personality revealed in the caption she was trying to stay warm in her New Jersey home.

The raven-haired beauty wore a black bikini top in her newest upload which was tagged as being snapped in Miami, Florida.

Derynn’s breasts were barely covered by the tiny triangle top that was pulled up to expose their heavy bottoms. A whimsical addition to the ensemble was a strap attached to the back of the top that wrapped around her tiny waist.

She added a white, high-cut bottom that looked striking against her deep, golden tan. This finished off her sassy two-toned beachwear ensemble.

Her legs were spread open as she sat on her left heel and extended her right leg.

Derynn wore a multitude of thin bracelets on her wrist. On her neck was a chain with her name written in a script font that lay at her collarbone.

The Double Shot at Love star added oversized, black sunglasses with a straight cut top and a triangle at the bridge of her nose as a fashion accessory. Her look was completed with a headwrap in a leopard print which secured her tresses.

Derynn raised her face toward the sun and smiled for the camera. This allowed the remainder of her hair to fall loosely over her breasts.

Behind Derynn, twin palm trees with multicolored blooms at their base provided some shade. A walkway featuring lots of foliage made for a serene outdoor setting.

Derynn’s bestie Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz joked in the comments section of the post that the summery snap had her fooled.

Other fans couldn’t get over how happy Derynn looked in the photograph.

“You have never looked better!!!!! So gooooddd girlll,” wrote one appreciative fan.

“Derynn, you have achieved model status with this picture right here,” claimed a second follower.

“You know, you could be my boo thing and live in South Florida year-round,” proposed a third Instagram follower to the reality television show star.

“I was cold until you raised my blood pressure with this pic. Now I am warm,” teased another fan who adored Derynn’s tropical look.

Derynn starred alongside Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons of their spinoff show, A Double Shot at Love.