Lyna Perez Twirls Her Braid While Rocking A Tiny Swimsuit & Sweats

Lyna Perez combined comfort and sexiness in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The Miami-based model added the sizzling post to her feed on February 1 and it’s been garnering rave reviews from fans.

She appeared to be posing outdoors, and the reflection of a palm tree could be seen in the sliding glass door behind her. The location of her shoot was an outdoor space that was decorated with modern furniture. Lyna sat on a chair with a khaki cushion and matching footrest. She stretched her feet out in front of her and averted her gaze to the side. She playfully grabbed her ponytail in one hand while draping the opposite across her lap. Behind her was home with plenty of bright lighting.

Lyna rocked a mismatched set that did her figure nothing but favors. Her top included a string bikini top with tiny triangular cups that exposed her ample bust. Its navy fabric complemented her bronze complexion. Lyna spilled out of the sides and center, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. Its thin straps fit tightly on her toned shoulders, securing around her neck in a halter-style.

She teamed the top with a pair of gray sweatpants. The joggers were loose on her legs and featured a tight elastic band around her ankles. They appeared to be pulled high on her hips, covering her navel while leaving a tease of her abs in view. She also wore a pair of white sneakers with matching laces. The trendy footwear boasted blue butterflies on the sides that added another pop of color to the otherwise simple look.

Lyna kept the hair out of her face by pulling it back in a single braid. She wore a center part and a few loose pieces of hair that framed her face. Lyna kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from fans, raking in more than 27,000 likes and 1,300 comments in a matter of minutes. Most fans were quick to applaud the model’s trim figure while several others complimented her hairstyle.

“So hot to handle. Could you be any more perfect?” one social media user asked.

“Fabulous and you have a very nice smile. Love the hair,” remarked a second person who added a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Hottest model on IG, no questions,” a third person wrote.

“Being early asf on your lit new posts always makes me so freakin’ happy. You’re truly one of the BEST! person that I know,” a fourth exclaimed.