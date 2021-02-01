Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Defies Age In A Sexy ‘Sunshine Bikini’ During Her Pretend Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley added even more heat to her Instagram feed by sharing yet another bikini-clad shot with her 1.9 million followers. The actress posted the picture on February 1, making it her fifth consecutive swimsuit-clad update.

Hurley, 55, has been taking her fans on a journey through her “pretend vacation,” and in her most recent post, she joled that she was enjoying lobster salads and swimming with dolphins. She stood in the center of the frame, posing with her chest facing the camera. Hurley spaced her legs shoulder-width apart, popping her right hip slightly to the side. One arm extended outside of the frame while Hurley draped the opposite casually near her hip. She turned her head at an angle, meeting the camera with her lips parted and an alluring stare.

Her “trip” called for a sexy swimsuit that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors. In the shot, she sported a “sunshine” bikini, as she proudly announced in her caption. It featured bright yellow fabric that popped against her all-over glow. Her top was made of two tiny triangular cups that didn’t cover much of her bust. Its scooping neckline fell low into her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage.

The actress teamed her top with a set of matching bottoms, which had thin straps. They stretched tightly over her hip bones while the tight fit highlighted her tiny midsection. Its front rode low on her navel, and her defined abs were entirely in view. In addition to showing off her flat tummy, Hurley also showcased her slender legs.

She wore her chestnut locks with a middle part and natural waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. Many of Hurley’s fans were thrilled with another staycation update from the actress. They showed their admiration for her latest post by double-tapping more than 19,000 times and flooding the comments section with praise. Many were left speechless, opting to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings. Several others couldn’t get over how good she looks at the age of 55.

“You are so amazingly beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a trio of red hearts and flames to the end of their comment.

“Looking good lady WOW, you look like youre 20 years old,” noted a second person.

“You look as amazing as ever,” remarked a third alongside a single smiley face.

“Very beautiful,you look like a breathtaking goddess,” a fourth commented.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Hurley put on another jaw-dropping display while clad in a gold-chained bikini.