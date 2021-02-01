Camila Oliveira Flaunts Cleavage While Posing In Front Of Stripper Pole & Piles Of Cash

Camila Oliveira tantalized her Instagram followers with a suggestive new gif of herself. The UFC octagon girl showcased her enviable curves in a sexy outfit over the weekend.

In the clip, Camila posed in a room that featured a large white couch with a chaise lounge at one end. In front of it sat a platform with a stripper pole and several large piles of cash. She wore an animal print bodysuit that wrapped around her neck and remained open between her breasts. The garment featured several strategic cutouts that revealed her cleavage, nipped-in waist, and flat tummy. It also showed off her shapely shoulders. The UFC ring girl paired it with black baggy pants that hung low around her waist. She completed the look with white high heels.

Camilla wore her long dark hair loose, and it cascaded over one shoulder and down her back from a deep side part. She accessorized with dangly earrings. Her fingernails featured a light-colored manicure, and as she moved her hips, she stuck out her tongue and lifted one arm above her head.

The model kept it simple, posting an animal and a whip in her caption, and the Instagram users showed their appreciation for the sexy post. It received nearly 45,000 views and wracked up almost 10,000 likes. Nearly 100 fans also took a moment to leave an uplifting comment.

“You are the best ring girl! So gorgeous. What’s going on here? It looks like it could be… interesting,” wondered one fan who added a winking smiley and flames.

“You are the best of the best, Cami. I hope you show us what happened after this sometime soon,” a second devotee replied, leaving roses and red lips with the comment.

“Yes! You rock! You’re smoking hot and beautiful, Cami. Thanks for the update. Can’t wait to see more of what you did,” replied a third Instagrammer along with red heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Fire doesn’t give you enough credit, Camila. You are smoking hot. Are you planning to dance on that pole, or is somebody else going to do that,” a fourth follower asked, including red heart-eye cat, winking, and laughing crying smilies to complete the question.

Camila regularly shares posts where she models skimpy outfits and lingerie, and her fans appear to enjoy keeping track of what she’s doing. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her physique in risque lingerie while welcoming viewers into her private life with a post that garnered a lot of attention.