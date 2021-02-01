Nicaraguan Smokeshow Dolly Castro Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Peek-A-Boo Bra & Tight Spandex

Dolly Castro’s most recent Instagram share saw her looking fit and fabulous. The model and fitness coach shared the scorching update to her Instagram feed on Sunday, and it’s earned rave reviews from her eager audience.

Dolly posed indoors in her kitchen, where bright white cabinets made up the majority of the background. A tag in the post indicated that she was in Orange County, California. She stood in front of a kitchen counter that was made of a stunning white and gray marble. Dolly rested one arm on the structure in front of her while holding a dark-colored beverage in her opposite. In her caption, she revealed that she was enjoying a new Collagen chocolate drink from 1st Phorm.

Dolly posed with her figure in profile, facing her chest towards the camera. She planted one foot on the ground and playfully bent the opposite at the knee, posing like a flamingo. She opted for a tight workout set that hugged her curvaceous physique.

Her sports bra was a dark charcoal color. It had a deep scoop neck with a peek-a-boo feature in the middle that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. It had an elastic underbust that was tight on her ribs, highlighting her muscular abs. Its thick straps fit snugly over her shoulders while leaving her toned biceps on display for her audience to admire.

The rest of her look consisted of gray spandex that was tight on her figure. She wore its thick waistband pulled tightly on her toned midsection. It had rows of black dots that ran vertically near her derriere and thighs, drawing attention to her sculpted lower half. Its hemline hit high on her thighs and left her bronzed stems on display.

Dolly styled her long, brunette locks with a sleek middle part and her straight hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a black watch on her left wrist.

Dolly’s look seemed to be popular with her audience, and it’s quickly garnered more than 23,000 likes and more than 320 comments. Most fans complimented the model on her gym-honed figure.

“Thanks for the recommendation. Looking good as always love,” remarked one person.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!! Hope you’re having a blessed Sunday miss sunshine love that smile. Thanks for sharing,” a second follower commented, adding a single red heart.

“Wow… you look beautiful my dear. Love this and you so much,” a third added alongside a few flames.

“The best that ever did it. Smoking hot babe,” chimed in a fourth.