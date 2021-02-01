Brit Manuela Presses Her Tight Buns Against A Wall While Rocking Skintight Leggings

Brit Manuela tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 1, with her latest update. The fitness model and influencer took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself rocking a skintight workout set that outlined her sensational figure as she struck sexy poses.

The slideshow captured Brit pressing her tight booty up against a wall in an open area in Calabasas, California, as she indicated via the geotag. In the first, she sat back against the building while bending her arms over her chest. She was shot from the side, and she turned her head to glance at the viewer.

Brit wore a black two-piece set that included tight leggings that clung to her shapely lower body. Her top had short sleeves and a cropped hem that showcased her toned stomach. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and socks.

She paired the pictures with a motivational message as she stated that excuses are what get in the way of real success. Brit also revealed that her outfit was from Bo and Tee, a retailer she often partners up with in her posts.

The post needed almost no time at all to start racking up interactions. Within the first hour, it has already attracted more than 24,100 likes and upwards of 450 comments.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise Brit’s good looks and to express their admiration for the model and her hard work.

“Seriously.. Your posts are like a breath of fresh air,” one user raved.

“I’d do anything to look like this,” replied another fan, and Brit replied that the user is already so beautiful.

“So true! I’ve been making by so many excuses. Today is day 1 of getting back on track,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Congrats on your new Range Rover!!!!! I want one so bad but I’m so happy for you, you are literally the most hard-working woman I know and I look up to you so much,” added a fourth follower, an accomplishment she shared in her stories.

As a fitness celebrity, Brit often takes to her Instagram account to share content that highlights her physique. Over the weekend, she shared a slideshow with smoldering snapshots of herself sporting a risqué lingerie set from Boux Avenue, as The Inquisitr has written. The garment was made from a flimsy fabric, which included plenty of lace for a romantic effect. The bra had an underwire that enhanced her bust, while the bottoms sat high on the sides, showcasing her hips.