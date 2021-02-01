Jessica Naz Sizzles In Sheer Lace Bra & High-Waisted Denim Skirt: ‘Grateful’

Jessica Naz delighted her Instagram followers with a fresh photo of herself on Monday morning, revealing that she’s grateful.

In the gorgeous black-and-white shot, Jessica posed outdoors in a mountainous setting. The background featured snowcapped mountains, and she leaned against a natural rock. Jessica wore a white bra that featured two cups that were sheer mesh on the top and lace on the bottom. The band also featured matching lace. The undergarment revealed a generous look at the model’s ample cleavage, which rounded over the top. She paired it with a high-waisted denim skirt that fell to just above her knees and emphasized her flat tummy and slender waist. She also wore a fluffy jacket, which she left open, and it fell off both her shoulders.

Jessica accessorized with huge hoop earrings and a thick necklace with a pendant that rested on her upper chest. Her brunette hair blew in loose waves around her head and shoulders, tumbling down her back from a deep side part. Jessica had her eyes closed and a huge toothy grin, and she posed in profile.

In her caption, Jessica noted her outfit came from Guess, and she tagged fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova with the photo credit. Makeup artist and stylist Veronica Fiorello received a tag for the glamorous look.

Instagram users showed Jessica’s post a lot of love. At least 3,830 of them hit the like button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment.

“You look drop-dead gorgeous in this. A true dream girl. You are absolutely stunning, Jessica,” declared one follower, who added several flames to the reply.

“Wow! What a beautiful woman. Everything about this is perfect. What a view and I don’t mean the mountains,” a second fan teased, including several red heart-eye cat emoji.

“A beautiful picture of a gorgeous woman! Very sexy, Jessica. I love it, and I’m grateful you shared it with us. You brightened my Monday with your beauty. Thank you,” enthused a third devotee who used hearts and roses to complete the comment.

“You are an exuberant beauty, Jessica. This photo captures you perfectly. I couldn’t love it more,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, including sparkles, roses, flames, and hearts.

Jessica regularly posts images of herself modeling skimpy lingerie and other sexy outfits, which keeps her fans engaged with her content. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model showed off her pert derriere in a thong panty and black bustier with garter straps.