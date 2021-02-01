Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Poses On All Fours In A Strappy Bikini For Smoldering Beach Photoshoot

Cindy Prado shared another round of vacation pics to her Instagram page on Monday, delighting many of her 2 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

The Cuban bombshell maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit, indulging her fans in a total of 10 images from a smoldering beachside photoshoot that were taken during her luxurious vacation in Tulum, per the geotag. She wore a strappy nude bikini by designer Veronika Pagan as she romped around the ocean shore that flattered every inch of her killer curves.

The scanty two-piece included a triangle-style top with tiny cups and thin spaghetti straps that showcased Cindy’s toned arms and shoulders. A set of extra-long ties wrapped tightly around her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and slender frame. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the swimwear boasted a daring design that allowed the beauty to flaunt her lean legs and perky booty.

Cindy struck a provocative pose in the first photo of the set, reeling her followers in by posing on all fours as a wave crashed into the shore around her. She arched her back seductively and popped her derriere up while staring at the camera beside her with a sultry gaze.

The next slide provided a close-up look at the beauty as she treaded through the sea. An eyeful of sideboob could be seen as she turned her head over her shoulder to face the lens while her dark, damp locks spilled messily over her toned back and shoulders.

The remaining eight snaps captured Cindy at a variety of angles, combining together to treat her audience to a full look at her phenomenal figure. One shot caught her from the back, offering a peek at her bare buns as she waded through the clear water, while another saw her stretching out across the sand and parting her plump lips in a sensual manner.

The upload concluded with a photo of the social media star baring major cleavage as she leaned her head back while wearing a blissful look across her face.

Fans were quick to show Cindy some love for the image compilation, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Geezus, every pic u take is fire,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Let’s all agree that Cindy is the hottest here on the Gram,” a third follower remarked.

“Very beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 63,000 likes within four hours of going live.