Tony Bennett’s Family Announces He Has Alzheimer’s Disease

The family of the legendary crooner Tony Bennett announced that he is battling Alzheimer’s, as reported on Monday by BBC. In a profile on the singer by AARP Magazine, it was revealed that Bennett had been battling the disease since 2016. He later shared a message on his Twitter, linking to the article while thanking his wife, Susan Benedetto, and family for all they’ve done over the years and also thanking AARP for sharing his story.

“Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s,” he wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Bennett is still dedicated to his craft and continues to rehearse twice a week with pianist Lee Musiker. Singing is thought to have a subduing effect on Alzheimer’s, and his neurologist Gayatra Devi told the publication that his career and pre-coronavirus touring schedule helped keep his brain stimulated.

“Singing is everything to him. Everything. It has saved his life many times,” Benedetto added.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on live concerts has had a negative impact on his cognitive health.

“[Bennett’s] memory, prior to the pandemic, was so much better. And he’s not alone. So many of my patients are negatively affected by the isolation, the inability to do the things that matter to them. For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing was very important,” Devi said.

Despite this, Bennett’s ability to accomplish so much with the disease has made him a “symbol of hope” for those also dealing with Alzheimer’s.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Still, the 94-year-old can become disorientated and is “not always sure where he is or what is happening around him.” He has been able to avoid the most difficult aspects of Alzheimer’s so far — which can cause those suffering to become confused and wander away from home or experience episodes of terror, rage or depression — and he is still able to recognize family members.

Bennett has even managed to record a new album in recent years. The record will be another collection of duets with Lady Gaga, after the massive success of the Grammy-winning Cheek to Cheek in 2014. The album was recorded in sessions between 2018 and early 2020, and Gaga was aware of his illness during the time. When asked about the collaboration by AARP‘s John Colapinto when he met Bennett for the article in November 2020, the legend only “stared…silently.”

Bennet’s family decided that with the forthcoming release of what is potentially his final album in the spring of 2021, the time was right to announce his struggles with the disease.