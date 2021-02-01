Bru Luccas Showcases Fit Body In Tiny White Bikini

Bru Luccas gave her nearly 4 million Instagram followers a strong dose of motivation to help them start the week off right. Late on Sunday, January 31, the Brazilian model and fitness personality posted a video that saw her strutting her stuff in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that put her physique front and center.

The video showed Luccas walking toward the camera as she swayed her hips around, drawing attention to her strong lower body. She was then captured sitting in a sandy patch, where she leaned against the trunk of what looked to be a palm tree. She was enjoying a frosé rose-flavored canned energy drink. Later in the clip, she sat against her heels while touching the sides of her body.

Luccas was dressed in an all white outfit that made her tan complexion stand out. Her bikini bottoms tied into bows on the sides, which she pulled up high, showcasing her hips. On her torso, she had on a tank top with a cropped hem that exposed her tight stomach. She was braless underneath, highlighting her assets.

Luccas wore her dark hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, allowing her face to be on full display.

She revealed in the caption that her post was an add for Bang Energy, a brand that has become popular for partnering up with models and influencers and for which Luccas is an ambassador, as stated in her Instagram bio.

In under a day, the video has been viewed more than 131,000 times. It has garnered upwards of 21,800 likes and over 200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to showed Luccas with compliments, including messages written in Spanish and Portuguese, in addition to English. Most of them focused their compliments on her physique, though some others got a little more creative and witty.

“My mother’s future daughter-in-law,” one user joked, including a couple of see-no-evil monkey emoji after the message.

“Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman,” chimed in another fan.

“White angel [two OK hand signs] bang energy queen,” a third user added.

“Eternal muse, gorgeous, killing it,” replied a fourth follower.

Luccas is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in a host of different bikinis. As previously reproved by The Inquisitr, she recently took to the social media to post a side by side comparison that showed her from two different angles, and she asked her fans to share which they thought looked better. In one, she faced the camera, showcasing her chiseled abs. In the second, she turned her back toward the viewer, highlighting her tight glutes.